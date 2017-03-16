Gregersen shines in baseball’s record-breaking win over Ithaca

In five at-bats, freshman catcher Kevin Gregersen hit a Chapman record-breaking eight RBIs, had four hits, scored three runs and hit his first career home run.

Gregersen’s performance contributed to the Panthers’ 23-1 rout of Ithaca College at home March 15, a game that saw 23 runs in just 25 hits and three home runs. The Panthers are currently tied for first place in the conference.

“We’ve had 10 run-ruled teams before, but I don’t think it’s been to this extent, so this one felt really good,” said junior infielder Gavin Blodgett. “(It) seemed like we couldn’t do much wrong, and we really played well on both sides of the ball.”

Sophomore outfielder Christian Cosby and freshman third baseman Mitchell Briggs each hit a homer to make a total of three for the Panthers.

“We put together good at-bats early and played some small ball to put some pressure on them. After that, we just kept putting up runs and driving the ball all over the yard,” Blodgett said.

Fourteen of 16 Panther hitters recorded at least one hit throughout the game and junior infielder Jared Love led the team, going three-for-three.

“(We had a) solid few days of practice after a disappointing weekend against Whittier, so we were all focused, trying get scratch away a win anyway we could,” Blodgett said. “Luckily, we put up 23 and it wasn’t close. (It was a) good game to get our confidence back going into an extended type of break from (the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference).”

Junior pitcher Brad Steiner was Chapman’s (14-6, 7-2) winning pitcher while Ithaca’s (4-3, 0-0) Zach Zottola took the loss.

“Preparation and making adjustments (made the difference),” Blodgett said. “I think we did a poor job against Whittier, but today, we were ourselves again, making adjustments and getting our pitches to hit.”

The Panthers next game will be at home against Linfield University on March 25.

“I think it was a big step forward. To bounce back after a tough weekend and get the bad taste out of our mouths before an extended break was big for us,” Blodgett said.