‘If I lose, I move on’: Tennis team talks conference loss

After losing their doubles match against Bowdoin College, freshmen Adrien Rooney and Luke Bennett lost their next doubles match against Haverford College 8-5. Photo by Mia Fortunato

As business administration major Adrien Rooney faced off against the second best Division III tennis team in the nation, he came into the singles match against Bowdoin college thinking he was going to lose by a large margin because of the athletic ability gap between him and his opponent. But, Rooney put up a fight and lost 6-7 and 4-6 in the first two sets.

“We all just have to stay focused,” said Rooney.

As a freshman, Rooney said there are few expectations of him when compared to the sophomores, juniors and seniors on the team. He said his freshman season gave him an opportunity to improve and build on his weaknesses.

“If I win, I help the team. If I lose, I move on and learn from it,” Rooney said. “I have four years here so I can make my mark.”

Rooney’s doubles partner, freshman strategic and corporate communication major Luke Bennett, believes that the team needs better discipline during its practices.

“At the beginning of the season, we weren’t doing much in terms of overall discipline and bonding as a team,” Bennett said. “One thing that has really helped us get focused … That has really put us in the zone and gotten us closer.”

Although Bennett said he and Rooney have different personalities, he said they complement one another as teammates.

“In terms of Adrien, he’s always there, always pumping me up and getting me stoked to play,” Bennett said. “I’m more of a laid-back person so for him to have that kind of energy – it really translates on the court and hopefully it will lead to some wins this season.”

Although the two have very different personalities, Rooney said Bennett is the perfect doubles partner for him. While Bennett describes himself as more laid-back, he said Rooney never fails to fire him up before matches.

“My relationship with Luke … he’s my best friend. I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Rooney said. “He plays well and we get hyped before matches together. I’m looking forward to winning a lot of matches with him this season.”