Men’s basketball loses final away game to No. 1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

The men’s basketball team lost its final away game of the season on Saturday with a 62-50 loss to conference leader Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

The Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the season but continue to work to finish their season strong.

The team started with an early deficit as the Stags were up 11-0 before junior guard Luke Selway made a free throw to give the Panthers their first point of the game.

“We came out a little bit flat, but after our rough start, we battled back to make it a game,” said sophomore point guard Reed Nakakihara. “We just couldn’t make shots. Seems simple but we couldn’t convert on a lot of shots that we should’ve made.”

After a tied score of 16 in the middle of the first half, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps pulled away and kept a steady lead over the Panthers for the rest of the game.

Now, the Panthers are looking to make the most of the season they have left.

“I think we just have to focus on playing for each other,” said senior forward James Griffin. “Sharing the ball on offense and being locked in mentally on defense, we will come away with a victory.”

The two seniors, Griffin and forward Josh Cohan, will be recognized this week during senior night, the Panthers’ last game of the season at home.

“All we want is to get a win for our two seniors,” Nakakihara said. “They deserve to end their careers on a high note.”

Chapman is 5-10 in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and 10-14 overall with one more game to play. The Panthers will play their last game of the season at home against Occidental College on Feb. 21 for senior night.

“It’s going to be bittersweet but I’m excited to get out their one last time with my brothers and compete for a win,” Griffin said.