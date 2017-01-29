Men’s basketball snaps 5-game losing streak with win over Cal Lutheran

The men’s basketball team ended a five-game losing streak with a 70-59 win over California Lutheran University on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Panthers remain in seventh place in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC).

The Panthers (8-10, 3-6) had a strong first half, with junior forward James Taylor leading the Panthers with 26 points, which was his second-highest scoring performance of the season.

“We had a really good game plan,” Taylor said. “We stopped some of their shooters and we were fully denying some of them. They also had a player that worked really well in the post, so we worked it out and stopped him from getting to the right spots down there and that definitely really benefited us a lot.”

The Panthers lost 92-75 in their last matchup against Cal Lutheran (12-6, 5-4) Jan. 12, which senior forward James Griffin said contributed to the team’s mindset going into Saturday’s game.

“I think this week, we really came in with a lot of focus because we know that they (Cal Lutheran) really blew us out at their home and they really gave us a tough one to swallow,” Griffin said. “We really wanted to come out and make sure that we got some redemption tonight and that we played to the level that we were capable of playing.”

Chapman started off early with three straight blocks against the Kingsmen (12-6, 5-4), keeping Cal Lutheran’s offense from ever gaining the momentum back from the Panthers.

The Panthers’ lead remained through halftime, only shrinking a little after Cal Lutheran’s top scorer junior guard Caleb Richey, who scored 20 points, tried to claw momentum back for the Kingsmen. The first half finished strong when Chapman sophomore guard Reed Nakakihara scored a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 36-28 halftime lead.

The score became closer toward the end of the second half as Chapman’s fouls accumulated. Taylor served as a vital player, keeping the Panthers ahead for the entirety of the game. Chapman’s all-time record against Cal Lutheran now stands at 45-26.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., the Panthers will face the University of Redlands (7-11, 3-6), which Taylor said can be a tough team to play.

“The Bulldogs are a really big team,” Taylor said. “They work well down low so we will probably work a lot on stopping their big men from getting to the right spots and where they work well. They are just a solid team. Usually we don’t match up too well against them, so we just gotta get back in the gym, get a game plan ready and play our best.”