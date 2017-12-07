Men’s basketball wins first conference game

The men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to six games on the road Dec. 6 against Pomona-Pitzer, winning 61-54 in Chapman’s first conference game of the season.

“We knew it was going to be another tough game,” said junior point guard Reed Nakakihara. “They were picked to finish second in the preseason conference voting and we were picked third, so we had something to prove.”

Nakakihara said that Chapman kept a energy level throughout the game.

“It was a good team win,” he said. “We just stuck to the game plan, and our coaches did a good job of preparing us.”

Chapman went into the game with something to prove after losing twice to Pomona-Pitzer last season.

“I just really wanted to win,” Nakakihara said. “We were willing to do whatever it took to beat them tonight.”

Chapman’s next game will be at home against the University of California, Santa Cruz Dec. 8.

“I’m real proud that we’ve had some games where we were down late in the game, but rallied back to win,” Nakakihara said. “It shows that we have a lot of heart on this team and the fact that so many different guys are contributing and helping to win.”