New Wilson Field bleachers under construction

The new Holly and David Wilson Amphitheater will open in the fall of 2018 and will feature more than 800 new seats for visiting teams and families.

The construction for additional bleachers, which is included with the new Center for Science and Technology, will cost about $2.8 million out of the $130 million cost for the entire project, Vice President of Campus Planning and Operations Kris Olsen told The Panther. The new section spans 8,725 square feet and will add 834 seats for viewing games.

President of The Panther Pack Carli Aiona said there aren’t enough spots in the current bleachers.

“I think the new bleachers will be a huge asset to our campus and will really help out during (the homecoming game), especially because it is always so crowded and many people end up standing in the end zone,” she said.

Chapman’s athletics department is not involved with the planning or construction of the bleachers, said Sports Information Director Steven Olveda.

“I’m excited for the new bleachers,” said freshman television writing and production major Chase Nielsen, who regularly uses the field to exercise. “I went to a sports-heavy high school, so even my school’s stadium was bigger than ours. It’s finally going to look like a real football field.”

The amphitheater is located opposite the Ernie Chapman Stadium, which features locker and training rooms, a press box and laundry facilities, as well as seating with a capacity of 2,000.

The amphitheater will make seating more accessible for some of Chapman’s bigger events like the homecoming game, which had 3,000 attendees in 2016, when students and families had to stand behind the goal post to view the game because there were not enough seats.

President Emeritus Jim Doti announced the planning of the amphitheater in connection to the Center for Science and Technology in his final State of the University address in February 2016.

“Having the other half of the stadium (functioning) gives our field more of a stadium feel, and I think all the guys definitely like that,” said sophomore football player Chandler Wong. “Aesthetically, it’ll be pretty awesome, and I know recruiting-wise, it’s a definite plus. I think the seating is a very good investment. Especially as our school grows, there will be hopefully more and more people coming to our games.”