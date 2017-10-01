Players deserve to have voices heard

Political issues don’t exist in a vacuum, especially not in today’s political climate. But that doesn’t stop some sports fans from desperately trying to separate sports from politics.

When President Donald Trump said at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, Sept. 23, “Wouldn’t you love to see one these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say ‘Get that son of a (expletive) off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,” it was many NFL fans’ worst nightmare. The president had forced politics onto the football field. He had broken down the wall separating the NFL from politics and the politics-free haven that many fans – rightfully – seek with in it.

In the media circus that followed, there were “experts,” like ex-head coach Rex Ryan, who get upset that one of Trump’s tirades was now affecting them.

“I’m pissed off, I’ll be honest with you,” Ryan said. “I supported Donald Trump. When he asked me to introduce him at a rally in Buffalo, I did that. But I’m reading these comments, and it’s appalling to me and I’m sure it’s appalling to any citizen in our country.”

That sort of, “Oh, this affects me now?” reaction has been going on throughout Trump’s presidency. The effect that it had on some NFL fans was to get upset at the players who reacted in protest after being targeted by Trump, rather than Trump himself.

These fans connect the national anthem and flag to a sense of patriotism that is deeply connected to the military and borders on hypernationalism. They expect their personal understanding of the national anthem to be adhered to by all athletes, as if it is some holy, universally understood truth. But it’s not.

The anthem means something different to everyone and the very right of these players to kneel during it is, in itself, a display of our nation’s backbone right to self-expression. The only thing that’s unpatriotic is shouting these players down because they don’t adhere to your distorted understanding of what it means to be a “real American.”

Players weren’t even mandated to be on the field for the national anthem until 2009. Three years later, the Defense Department started paying NFL teams for patriotic displays. Standing for the national anthem isn’t some long-held, infallible tradition. It’s a new one that the NFL created to make money.

What many fans tend to forget is that the whole circus following the players protesting, the owners standing with them, the media talking about it nonstop – is all a business. The NFL is a multi-billion dollar business. Its endgame is profit. You can bet NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants nothing more than to fine every single player who took a knee, but he won’t, because the NFL would lose money.

The person who actually started the protests on his own, Colin Kaepernick, is still a free agent, encouraging some to suggest he’s been blacklisted from the league. It’s not out of the realm of possibility for Goodell and the owners, who are the same people who tried to cover up the truth about concussions a few years ago.

I don’t believe the owner of the Cowboys, Jerry Jones, cares for a second about nuanced racial issues. I do think he cares about the value of his team, and by briefly kneeling before standing in solidarity with them, he made a calculated assessment that it would look good from a public relations perspective. Regardless of his motives, he and his players are free to express themselves however they want.

Yet, the extent to which the players are “allowed” to use this public platform is limited by what is deemed “acceptable” for athletes to talk about. Shameless self-promotion and self-advertising is fine, and the occasional domestic violence incident can be swept under the rug, because they’re talented. But when it comes to these players making a peaceful statement – contrary to violence that happens on the field – on institutionalized racism? That’s just unforgivable.

NBA point guard Stephen Curry said it well, referencing the treatment of NBA player Anthony Morrow, who was pulled over in Georgia without cause.

“The majority of the NBA players come from the same backgrounds and socioeconomic situations that these criticisms are coming from,” Curry said. “It gets lost. We have families. We’ve got people around us that are going through the same thing. How that all kind of takes shape is ridiculous to me – trying to minimize what we’re talking about because we have money… When we’re not in between these lines and with a jersey on, in our casual dress or whatever, we could be targets.” But that understanding is missed by too many fans.

I know race plays a factor in this. It certainly does for Trump and his supporters, many of whom are football fans, who follow his lead. Because what does a league of overwhelmingly African-American men know about politics? They should just stick to using their bodies as weapons for our own entertainment – at least that’s what these fans’ logic suggests.

It’s not like Trump knows what he’s talking about. This is a guy who said “You’re fired” for a living and looks like he wears a greasy toupee and has a Cheeto-flavored spray tan. He storms around the country holding rallies for his own ego, where he calls peaceful protesting upholders of the First Amendment, like Kaepernick, “sons of (expletives).”

If this cartoon of a person can be president and claim to have an ounce of knowledge about these nuanced issues, then maybe we can let these athletes speak their minds. These are people who often grew up in difficult situations, grinding their way to the place they are today – rather than through their parent’s trust funds – and have a legitimately unique perspective on race-based issues in the U.S. For many, their only viable career option was football.

It’s ridiculous to hear people saying that these athletes shouldn’t be able to comment on political issues after being directly called out by our president, when his idea of diplomacy is getting into a nuclear game of “chicken” with the only other equally narcissistic leader on the planet. Politics aren’t just for wealthy white men, and it’s not a privilege to be allowed to talk about them. The sooner these critics realize that, the sooner they can go back to watching their football in peace.