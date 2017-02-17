Plenty of potential for spring sports

The baseball, women’s lacrosse, softball and men’s golf teams play their first conference games of the year this weekend, marking a busy start to the spring sports season.

After its Friday home game of an opening series against the University of Redlands was canceled due to rain, baseball will open up its season in an away doubleheader against the Bulldogs on Saturday. The Panthers, who finished fourth last year in the playoffs, will be looking to build momentum on a 2016 season that saw them make big offensive improvements.

Last year, the Panthers went 20-8 in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC), which was good enough for third in the regular season standings. However, inconsistent pitching came back to bite them on too many occasions and the Panthers ended up bowing out to Occidental College in the double-elimination SCIAC playoffs. If the Panthers can find a bit more consistency on the mound, they should be able to make a deeper postseason run this season.

Aside from pitching, the main concern for baseball will be maintaining the solid hitting that got the team to the playoffs last year. Chapman will be looking to its core group of experienced juniors and seniors to lead the experienced roster to another strong regular season showing.

After losing last season’s star freshman infielder Konnor Zickefoose, who transferred to the University of California, Irvine, the returns of senior infielders Tyler Cook and John Wiehe from their respective injuries should be a huge boost. Wiehe, who missed all of last season because of an injury, has been batting .353 in the Panthers’ first four non-conference games this season. If he and Cook can make up for some of Zickefoose’s offensive impact, then the Panthers should certainly be set to build on last season’s momentum.

The women’s lacrosse team finds itself in a different roster situation than baseball this season, with freshmen comprising half the team. After making the NCAA tournament for the first time in the team’s history last season, the Panthers will be looking for their returning players to bring last season’s confidence into this new group of players.

Senior attacker Tessa Oliaro, who had 20 goals last season, is expected to lead the Panthers’ offense and help bring some experience to a young attacking core. That’s a lot of work, and while Oliaro has proven herself to be a very reliable scorer for Chapman, whether or not she can get the necessary support in the attack will be crucial to the Panthers’ success this season. Meanwhile, senior goalkeeper Tara Sonnemaker will be a key leader for the Panthers when it comes to organizing the team’s defense.

Women’s lacrosse plays its first SCIAC game of the season on Saturday, Feb. 18 against a Pomona-Pitzer side that knocked them out in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2016.

Softball will be looking to bounce back from a rough season, but a strong incoming freshman class has them confident. While the team has historically only recruited a few freshmen per season, this year marks a change, with 12 freshmen on the roster. Freshman infielder Vanessa Gilles was SCIAC Athlete of the Week following her standout performances in her first games as a Panther, hitting .778 over the course of two non-conference series against the University of Puget Sound and the University of La Verne.

A combination of hard-working returners and an energized freshman class could be exactly what this team needs to improve, and the year is already off to an exciting start.

Men’s golf has its first team competition of the season over the weekend, with a two-day, two-round SCIAC tournament starting on Saturday at Brookside Country Club. Senior Bryan Wise and sophomore Griffin Tso are coming off strong showings in a non-conference matchup against the California Lutheran University on Feb. 9. The two finished tied for first in a round in which each player competed as an individual as opposed to the SCIAC team format.

Each of these teams has a good mix of hungry young players as well as seasoned upperclassmen. Whether or not each team can find a way to find that key balance between energy and experience will determine if these teams are still playing beyond their regular seasons, because the talent is there.