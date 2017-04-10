Softball drops second series in a row

The Chapman softball team lost its second series in a row April 8 against last-place Pomona-Pitzer in an afternoon doubleheader at El Camino Real Park.

Chapman is now in fifth place in the conference standings – one position outside of a playoff spot with six conference series remaining.

The Panthers were looking to bounce back after losing both games in a doubleheader against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on April 1. The Panthers (7-9, 13-13) met the Sagehens earlier this year in Claremont and split the series.

“I think (Pomona-Pitzer) pulled ahead just because they came out ready and their communication was better,” said sophomore pitcher Emily Claudy. “They saw the ball more than we did, and our hitting was kind of weak in these two games.”

The Sagehens out-hit the Panthers in both games. The first game ended with a 4-2 Sagehen victory after late runs in the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie. The second game secured a sweep for Pomona Pitzer with a 7-3 victory over the Panthers.

No runs were scored in the first inning until the top of the third inning when Pomona-Pitzer senior outfielder Sofia Baig scored the first run for the Sagehens.

The Sagehens sealed the victory with two runs in the top of the seventh that the Panthers were unable to respond to.

The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader started off well for the Panthers, with Chapman taking a 2-1 lead in the top of the second.

No more runs were scored until, in the top of the fourth inning, Baig hit a single, allowing Rodarte to bring in Pomona-Pitzer’s second run of the game.

The final score of 7-3 was secured when the Sagehens scored their seventh in the top of the fifth inning.

“We came back in the second game, we had a lot of energy and we were hitting better,” Claudy said. “They still (took) advantage of our little mistakes.”

The Panthers are set to face sixth-place California Lutheran University April 14.