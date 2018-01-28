Sophomore guard sparks women’s basketball

In her first year as a starting guard on the women’s basketball team, sophomore Lucy Criswell is first on the team in conference scoring, blocks, three-point percentage and rebounds, and has helped Chapman to an undefeated nine-win start to its conference schedule.

Q: Why did you come to Chapman?

A: I came to Chapman because I was born (in California) and my parents grew up here. I have spent a lot of time here because of my family, and I wanted to attend Chapman because the classes were small and it was very personable. I love the area and I knew I had a good chance at playing basketball.

Q: Since you’re from Portland, is it weird being the only player not from California?

A: There are four girls on the team who are from Northern California, so they don’t get to go home as much either. It’s weird that some of the girls get to go home any weekend, but I have gotten used to it.

Q: How has growing up in an athletic family shaped your childhood?

A: It has made me who I am. It gave me a chance to explore a lot of sports and gave my family something we could all do together. Having three brothers has always challenged me to be competitive.

Q: How often does your family come to Chapman?

A: My parents make it down here about two games a season.

Q: Has it always been your dream to play college basketball?

A: Both of my parents played college volleyball. I have always liked basketball more than the other sports I’ve played. I played soccer in high school. I knew I wouldn’t be happy if I chose a school just based on basketball.

Q: What is it like having three brothers?

A: I have always been super competitive, especially with having three brothers. They push me to develop and get better and better at basketball.