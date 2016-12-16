Sports Spotlight: Sadie Wiens

Sadie Wiens is a sophomore kinesiology major and a member of Chapman’s swim team. The Portland native won the 200-meter individual medley and followed it with a 1-2 finish in the 200-meter free relay at the most recent meet.

When did you start swimming?

There’s a picture of my mom holding me in the ocean when I was less than 15 months old, if that counts.

When did you start competing?

I started swimming competitively when I was 6 years old through the Portland Aquatic Club and I stayed with them all throughout high school.

What is your favorite swim memory?

At one of the events, I swallowed water and had to get out because I was choking. It scared me a lot, and after that I would go to meets but I would sit out. Since I was young, I didn’t know the difference between being sick and being nervous. We went to meets for a year and I didn’t participate since I thought I was sick. My parents got tired of this, so one day my dad took me to my meet and we were looking over the pool and he taught me how to meditate. I just closed my eyes and breathed, and I already felt calmer. I swam the 25-meter backstroke and won. It’s my favorite memory because I got over my fear and without that moment, I might not have continued swimming and got to where I am now.

Have you won any awards or distinctions during your swim career?

All throughout high school I went to districts and states (conference championships) in at least one of my events. My best times would be 25.66 for the 50-meter freestyle, 55.38 for the 100-meter freestyle and 1.01 in the 100-meter butterfly.

What are the events that you usually compete in?

They’re actually changing right now. I used to be strictly freestyle and butterfly, but now I’m also competing in the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter breaststroke.

Why the sudden change?

During one of the meets this year coach decided to put us in off events. I ended up doing pretty well and coach was confident that I could get to finals in those events, so now I’m practicing for those in addition to my usual ones.

What is your workout routine like?

We usually do dryland workouts three days a week, which is basically gym and running. They’re usually specialized for strokes, but that’s our general workout. If there’s no practice, we do our own, but usually we’re too sore from twice-a-day practices to do extra workouts on our own.

What do you love most about swimming?

I think it’s that I don’t really know what I would do if I weren’t swimming. I wouldn’t know what to do with all that extra time. It’s always been such a big part of my life that I wouldn’t know what life is like without it. I mean I still have goals within it and I can’t rest till I finish those. I just love the feeling of getting goals, and when I get out of the water, look at my time and know that I gave it my all.