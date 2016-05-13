Steph Curry has turned the sports world upside down

Sorry LeBron James, but Stephen Curry has officially dethroned you as the king of the NBA, and it’s a good thing. Curry returned after two weeks of nursing an injuring May 9 against the Portland Trailblazers and scored 17 overtime points to set an NBA record. The same day, he became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history, and has completely revolutionized traditional notions about shooting in the league.

Curry has humanized the NBA with his down-to-earth attitude, while at the same time making plays that look like they are something out of a video game. He has been so good, that an actual video game, NBA 2K16, has struggled to accurately portray his abilities without allowing players to abuse his talents. Essentially, he’s too good even for video games to keep up.

He has shattered the mold of the NBA superstar and just nine years ago, nobody in one’s right mind would have believed that he would become a top-level NBA player, let alone blossom into the superstar that he is today. He has turned doubts into praises and now nobody can deny his greatness.

Curry has never been the biggest, strongest or even fastest player on the court, but he has proven the notion of heart and commitment being able to overcome raw physical ability. His path to greatness has been anything but ordinary and his story reads like a cliche sports movie. He has embraced the role of the underdog his whole life and now he has inspired an entire generation of sports fans to strive for greatness despite the odds they face.

For years every young fan wanted to “be like Mike,” but how many people are gifted with his superhuman size and athleticism? The answer is slim to none at best.

Now fast forward to Curry – the skinny, baby-faced point guard who struggled just to receive a Division I college offer before eventually attending Davidson College. This is not how the normal superstar is forged and despite being born to a father who played in the NBA, Curry had to work for everything he has achieved.

If you are a fan of the Warriors, the sport of basketball or just sports in general, then remember this time, because Curry holds the pen and he is rewriting NBA history game after game.

Curry’s performances are why people watch sports. His story is inspiring and his style of play is infectious. He gives true weight to the NBA slogan, “where greatness happens,” and for that, the NBA should be eternally grateful.