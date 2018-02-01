The Patriots are boring

On Sunday, Feb. 4, the New England Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles, and probably win their sixth Super Bowl – their third in the past five years. Human cyborg Tom Brady will scream like a child and smile ear to ear with his chiseled jaw. Head coach Bill Belichick will embrace his adult daughter a little too enthusiastically while wearing the gray cutoff sweatshirt he hasn’t washed in years.

We’ve all seen this before. Maybe the Patriots will come back from another seemingly insurmountable deficit. Brady will lead one of those classic Brady comeback drives that appear infuriatingly easy for him to pull off. It will make you wonder whether the Patriots put themselves in a deficit just to give the other team hope before they just decide they want to win the game. It’s to be expected.

I’m a Jets fan. When I see the Patriots losing, I don’t get excited. I just wait.

I watched last year’s Super Bowl with a group of Bostonians, including one weak-willed “fan” who stopped watching the game at the halftime while the Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons 21-3.

It was an attitude like the “We’re supposed to win” mentality that New York Yankees fans suffer from. No one likes those fans because their base expectation is often a championship, and when they don’t get their way, they whine and moan. But when things go right, they, like many fans, act like they are literally players on the team and do everything they can to rub in their team’s success.

Some Patriots fans have a hilarious bond with Brady. They tend to celebrate their success with often unequivocal expressions of affection for him. Without explicitly saying it, there’s an implication that they’re jealous of Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, and not because she makes more money than him. It’s the most entertaining part of how Patriots fans celebrate.

Sure, the Eagles might win. I think 90 percent of the people watching the game, including me, want that to happen. I don’t think I can stand to hear another ESPN pundit talk about Brady’s all-time greatness. They repeat his backstory about how underrecruited he was ad nauseam – as if being a white kid from San Mateo, California who graduated from the University of Michigan on a scholarship would somehow be a tragedy without his success as an NFL quarterback.

Nothing would bring me more joy than watching the city of brotherly love tear itself apart out of pure joy while sad, drunken Patriots fans lament the refereeing and exclaim how much they still love Brady. Regardless of what happens, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will almost assuredly end up blackout drunk, shirtless and probably injured.

But in all likelihood, most of the nation will end the Super Bowl Sunday feeling underwhelmed, disappointed and a little too drunk. People will be bored of the Patriots’ dynastic run of success. It’s a team that knows how to win better than any other football team in the past two decades. Even if the Patriots don’t win this Sunday, they will have won five Super Bowls since 2001, a monumentally impressive feat.

But there is nothing more boring for the average fan than for the same team to win again and again. And again.