Three home runs make the difference in win over Redlands

After getting rained out last Friday, the baseball team faced the University of Redlands and walked away with an 8-2 victory Tuesday afternoon, with seven of the team’s runs coming from homers.

“Today we pitched extremely well and played very good defense,” said junior second baseman Gavin Blodgett. “Those two facets of the game kept it a one-run ballgame until the two-run home run in the fifth, as well as (junior infielder Jared) Love’s three-run home run later on. Once the bats got rolling, all we needed to do was keep pitching and playing defense and that’s what we ended up doing to preserve a big lead at the end.”

Blodgett scored three runs – including two home runs – in the game against the Bulldogs. Blodgett also batted in four runs off of his two hits.

“Any time you can contribute like that it’s a good feeling,” Blodgett said. “Without our pitching and defense today, it probably would be a much different ballgame considering our bats got off to a slow start.”

With this latest win, the Panthers increase their winning streak to five games.

“We’ve won five straight, so we’re looking to ride that momentum into this weekend’s series against Pomona-Pitzer,” said senior infielder John Wiehe.

The Panthers took two out of three in their series against Pomona-Pitzer last season.

“I think we learned a lot from today, but also in the past five games, about our character and resilience,” said Blodgett. “Today, as well as a few other games thus far, we learned that if we stick to what we do best and keep that ‘Viking mentality’ prevalent. Even while we’re down, we have the potential to win any baseball game we play in. It’s up to us to keep that mentality going throughout games and keep pushing along to try and get as many wins as possible in the SCIAC.”

The Panthers start their three-game series against Pomona-Pitzer on the road Feb. 24 at 2:30 p.m., before returning to Orange on Saturday for a doubleheader against the Sagehens at Hart Park.