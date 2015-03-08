It’s time for Caltech to call it quits

There are different degrees of being a bad sports team.

First, is your run-of-the-mill-below-average, like the Phoenix Suns. They’ll jump up every once in a while and be OK, but largely they’re just not that good.

Then, you have the terrible-but-rebuilding teams. These teams have two subcategories: the intentionally bad and the unintentionally bad. The former is tanking in hopes of stringing together high draft picks into a quality team—see the bottom half of the NBA. The latter is constantly trying to mix things up, hiring coaches, installing schemes but still fails spectacularly, like the Oakland Raiders.

Finally, you have the truly horrifying level of bad, where the worst of the worst drift aimlessly through time and space getting beaten back-and-forth by superior teams like a tetherball. The only team at this level is Caltech.

Caltech plays with Chapman in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC). However, Caltech serves more as a tune up for other bigger, more important games than as a rival.

Caltech’s volleyball team is 0-216 in SCIAC play, its baseball team has won two out of the last 310 contests and has not won a conference game since 1988, its men’s water polo team went seven years without winning a game and its men’s basketball team lost 310 straight conference games, a streak that Caltech ended in 2011 before starting another 55-game conference losing streak.

The highlight of this athletic year has been the men’s basketball team winning back-to-back games for the first time since the 1953-54 season. That was before Ford offered seat belts in its cars. This will be the first time that Caltech has won multiple conference games since 1971.

The Caltech athletic program is a joke, and not a very funny one at that. Caltech should not be fielding athletic teams in the NCAA, and to do so is to set up its athletes for failure without any real hope of success, and Caltech is just wasting other team’s time as well as its own.

Caltech’s undergraduate enrollment is less than 1,000, according to the school’s website, making it the smallest school in the conference. Combine its size with how selective Caltech is — it admitted 11 percent of applicants for its class of 2017 — it’s not surprising why Caltech struggles so horribly to keep up with its SCIAC brethren.

Sport is about competition between evenly matched opponents. Not between a team that never had a chance and its superior.

It’s time for Caltech to stop participating in NCAA sports, and if students still want some sort of athletic competition they can play club sports, just like Chapman students that want to play hockey or men’s lacrosse or row crew.

I’ve played on teams that have been horrible to the point that you feel bad for the team while you watch them get their collective behinds kicked. In high school, my football team won two games in two years. I get what it’s like to be on a depressingly bad team. I feel your pain, Caltech, believe me, I do.

But, there is a certain point where enough is enough. There is not hope for improvement. No hope for things to get better. There is just bad, unending, undying badness.