The U.S. needed the World Cup

Right now, the U.S. is the laughingstock of the world, and for once, it’s not because of a political blunder. It’s because we suck at soccer.

Our national men’s soccer team needed a draw against Trinidad and Tobago Oct. 10 to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals hosted in Russia next summer. Trinidad and Tobago was in last place out of the six teams in the U.S.’s qualifying group. All the U.S. had to do was draw against – not even beat – an island nation about the size of Maine.

Yet, we lost.

The U.S. national team deserved this. It played terribly throughout the qualification process and, besides 19-year-old forward Christian Pulisic, there weren’t any sparks in the team.

Even before the loss, there were outcries for overhauls of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s system “from top to bottom,” said ex-men’s national team player and ESPN pundit Taylor Twellman. The core of the problem is the pay-to-play nature of U.S. soccer, which limits upward mobility only to people who can afford it. Roughly 25 percent of U.S. families have incomes of at least $100,000 a year, but they produce 35 percent of youth soccer players. The roughly 25 percent of U.S. families with incomes below $25,000 a year produce just 13 percent of youth soccer players according to Business Insider.

It is not like this in any other country, where the best players often come from the poorest areas, and that needs to change. However, that may be unlikely, as U.S. federation president Sunil Gulati has said he will not step down.

What’s most disappointing is how potent of an effect the World Cup has on reinforcing a national identity. For every country involved, there is a heightened bond with your neighbors. The only other thing it’s comparable to is the Olympics, except during the World Cup, everyone only has to focus on one sport, one game at a time. It’s incredibly unique and doesn’t take a deep understanding of the sport to be appreciated.

At a time when there is seemingly endless fragmentation within our country on the lines of race, politics, religion and any number of other issues, we needed to the see U.S. in the World Cup next summer, whether we realize it now or not.

People look to sports to distract themselves from reality. Life is hard and it’s not reprehensible to seek an outlet from the real world. The World Cup provides that on a national level. It’s an event that only comes once every four years, where tens of millions of people around the country are cheering for the exact same thing.

Ex-NFL linebacker Na’il Diggs told me during an interview that, regardless of what sport it is, there is a value in “sport” itself. “I would hope that as a nation, as a country, as a people, as a society, that we use sport(s) and athletics as another way of coming together,” he said. “This is the one way (that) I’ve known all sorts of people from all different parts of the world to come together to be happy and to find camaraderie and to find similarities – to put their race and demographics aside. There is something about being together and rooting and cheering for one cause.”

The unity and coming-togetherness of the World Cup often seems like a corny thing that pundits and athletes always mention, but it’s true. Not only is it true, it’s something the U.S. desperately needs. We need an event where everyone can get together, regardless of their differences on other issues, and for once, say, “Hey, we’re on the same page.”

This summer, we won’t have that.