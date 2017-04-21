Water polo loses first round playoff game

The women’s water polo team lost its opening game of the conference championships 14-11 to the University of La Verne Friday, April 21. The defeat was the Panthers’ sixth in a row.

“This loss means that we won’t be playing in the semifinals tomorrow, but we have a pretty good chance at winning our last two games,” said senior two-meter offender Emiko Mizusawa. “We are probably going to end up playing Redlands, so we know that it is possible for us to get a win tomorrow.”

Senior attacker Grace Schade led the Panthers with four goals, while senior utility player Lindsey Campbell and Mizusawa had two goals each. Senior utility player Stephanie Rosero had a game-high five goals for the Leopards, who advance to the semifinals.

Chapman will play the winner of the University of Redlands versus the California Institute of Technology game, which is set for April 22 at 9 a.m. The Panthers will then play the winner at 4 p.m. All games are being hosted by La Verne.

If the Panthers win their next game, they will have a chance to play for fifth place in the tournament April 22 at 11:45 a.m.

“We need to focus on shutting down the leading scorers on whoever we end up playing against,” Mizusawa said.

Earlier this season, Chapman beat both of their potential next-round opponents. The Panthers beat Redlands 5-3 on March 18 and Caltech 20-1 March 22.