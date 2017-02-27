Women’s basketball deserved at-large NCAA bid

For seniors on the women’s basketball team, the Panthers’ 65-54 conference final loss felt all too familiar. It was just three seasons ago when the Athenas beat Chapman in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) finals 78-60.

However, there’s one big difference: In 2014, the Panthers received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. At-large bids are awarded to teams that do not win their conferences but are deemed competitive enough to earn a spot in the national tournament. These bids are the way that the NCAA fills the rest of its 64-team national tournament, as there are only 42 divisions (plus one non-conference affiliated spot) for conference winners to fill.

For whatever reason, the NCAA selection committee has chosen to award none of its 21 at-large bids to SCIAC teams this year, instead having only the winner of the conference compete in the NCAA tournament.

I’ll acknowledge the argument that the committee may have decided to only send one team from the SCIAC to the tournament because SCIAC teams (which was Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, the last three years) haven’t had very much success in the tournament beyond just qualifying for it.

The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps women’s basketball team has been one of the most dominant sides in the SCIAC over the past four years. Beginning in 2014, the Athenas have finished on top of the SCIAC regular season standings and gone on to win the playoffs and a berth in the NCAA tournament. Yet, of those three appearance, the team’s deepest NCAA tournament run came in 2016 when the Athenas made the second round of the tournament.

Yes, in a tie-breaking scenario, the Athenas beat the Panthers three times this season – once in the SCIAC finals and twice during the regular season. But according to the NCAA’s second regional rankings released Feb. 15, the Panthers had a harder schedule this season than the Athenas. Chapman’s in-division strength of schedule was ranked higher than Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’, yet the Panthers finished the season with an identical conference record as them (13-3).

So if the Panthers are missing out on the NCAA tournament for losing to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, then why are the Athenas being rewarded for having the same record as the Panthers against weaker teams?

Granted, the Athenas’ strength of schedule is probably lower than Chapman’s do to the fact that the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps can’t play itself (as the highest-ranked team in the SCIAC). But while two of Chapman’s three losses came against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, the Athenas’ three losses this season came against Occidental College, California Lutheran University and the University of Redlands – all teams that the Panthers beat.

On top of that, the Panthers also played five games against NCAA regionally-ranked teams, while the Athenas only played three. The Panthers lost all five of those games, while Claremont-Mudd-Scripps managed to win one of them. All of these games were at the beginning of the season while teams like the Panthers were still finding their rhythm, and I don’t think the results of early season non-conference games should be a significant factor in determining who makes the NCAA tournament almost five months later.

Also, the Chapman team that received an at-large bid to the tournament in 2014 was very similar on paper to this year’s team. The 2013-14 Panthers finished the season with a 14-2 SCIAC record and lost to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in the conference playoff finals. The difference is that the Panthers beat the Athenas twice during the regular season that year.

If the Panthers had managed to beat the Athenas just once this season, then I bet the NCAA tournament selection committee would have had a much tougher time snubbing the Panthers. Because when you look elsewhere for an explanation, there doesn’t seem to be much of one.