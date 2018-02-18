Women’s basketball ends 15-game win streak with loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scipps

After 15 straight wins, the women’s basketball team has finally lost.

In the final game of its regular season, Chapman faced off against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps – the reigning conference champion that defeated Chapman in all three matchups last year, including the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.

Heading into the game, head coach Carol Jue said she was eager to beat Claremont and to have a shot at the conference title.

“I’ve been mad since last year,” Jue said. “I’m still upset because I want to win (the conference championship) because I know we have the players to do it, even more so this year.”

The 67-58 loss not only halted the 10th-longest current winning streak in Division III women’s basketball and the second-longest for Chapman in 11 years, but it moved Chapman to second place in the conference.

While Chapman and Claremont finished tied atop the standings, they were equal in head-to-head matchups, with an identical 15-1 conference record. Because the conference does not use any statistical category as a tiebreaker, the top seed was decided by a coin flip – which Chapman lost.

“I think they need to do a different way, like point differential or something,” Jue said.

Chapman was behind through the first three quarters, trailing by as much as 28 points late in the third quarter.

“We were going to try and stop their best players ‒ Maya Love, (Kailee) Severt and their big No. 13, (Kate) Parrish,” Jue said. “But Maya Love came with a vengeance.”

Love had a game-high 19 points and 20 rebounds, helping CMS to a 17-rebound advantage and 10 percent better shooting from the field than Chapman.

Despite being outplayed for the majority of the game, Chapman cut a 28-point gap to as little as 7 points by the end of the game.

“I think we played too conservative and then in the last quarter, we had like 14 stops in a row,” Jue said. “Had we played like that in the first three quarters, the game would have absolutely been different.”

With the loss and No. 2 seed as a result of the coin toss, Chapman will host the University of La Verne at home Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.