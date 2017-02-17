Women’s basketball wins eighth straight in overtime

The women’s basketball team beat Whittier College 80-74 in a tense overtime win that put the Panthers in first place and extended their winning streak to eight games.

Senior guard Megan Charles came through with a last-minute layup that pushed the game into overtime.

At the end of the first quarter, Chapman was leading 17-15 and promised a good start to the game. Despite not making it to the playoffs, Whittier made things difficult for the Panthers, who are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs and had a seven-game winning streak going into Wednesday’s game.

The Poets had 32 turnovers compared to Chapman’s 20, and the Panthers managed to score 14 more points from turnovers than Whittier did.

Junior guard Jaime Hum-Nishikado and sophomore guard Jaryn Fajardo scored 19 and 12 points respectively.

The Panthers face off against second place Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in an away game on Saturday, Feb. 18.