Women’s basketball wins fifth straight

The women’s basketball team opened its conference schedule with a 76-47 win over Pomona-Pitzer Dec. 6, making this Chapman’s fifth straight win this season.

Head coach Carol Jue said that she was disappointed with Chapman’s defense at times, despite never giving up the lead.

“We need to be more mentally savvy, more focused – not just go out there and play. We knew we were going to win, but you still have to play better basketball than that,” she said.

Both teams played with 100 percent of their rosters. Chapman, which led by 38 points at one point in the third quarter, played 15 girls – compared to Pomona, which only had one reserve player who was out for the first half due to injury.

Pomona’s top shooter, freshman guard Renae Tamura, scored a total of 23 points, whereas Chapman’s highest scorer, sophomore point guard Lucy Criswell, scored 14.

“Towards the end of the game, we weren’t really getting up on (Tamura), so that’s when she let loose,” Endo said. “We have to make sure that next time we play them, we just respect her.”

Chapman’s next game will be away against Division I University of California, Irvine in a non-conference game Dec. 19.

“I think we’re going in with the same mentality as with this game,” Endo said. “Nothing changes just because they’re Division I. They may be bigger but we need to come in with the same mentality, be aggressive, and play our game and don’t let that get in the way.”