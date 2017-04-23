Women’s lacrosse ends regular season with historic loss

In its first loss to Whittier College in five seasons, the women’s lacrosse team ended the regular season in second place, giving last-place Whittier its only conference win of the season April 22.

Before this week, Chapman had been on a five-game winning streak before losing 20-1 to first-place Claremont-Mudd-Scripps April 19. But with the No. 2 seed sealed going into the game against Whittier, the loss to the Poets did not affect the Panthers’ playoff picture.

Whittier started off the game strong with a goal. Chapman attempted to go toe-for-toe, but the first half ended 8-3. After halftime, the Panthers gained some confidence through junior midfielder Becka Wachtel, who scored six goals and two assists.

During the second half, Chapman responded with a 10-goal performance. The Panthers forced Whittier into committing 25 turnovers during the game compared to the Panthers’ 18. While midfielders junior Stacey Zuppa and sophomore Danielle Zahn scored crucial goals in an effort to catch the Poets, Whittier’s sophomore goalkeeper Madison Topping had 17 saves, and the game ended 15-13.

The Panthers will host third-place Occidental College in the semifinals of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoffs April 29 at 7 p.m. in an elimination game.