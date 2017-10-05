Women’s soccer drops to seventh in conference

In every loss this season, the women’s soccer team has been scored on in the first 26 minutes or less of the game. That pattern continued with Chapman’s 3-2 loss against the University of La Verne Oct. 4, when Chapman conceded less than seven minutes into the game.

The loss moves Chapman (6-5, 2-5 in conference) to seventh place in the conference, after opening the season with five straight wins.

Head coach Courtney Calderon said the team needs to work on its confidence to avoid getting scored on so quickly in the game.

“I think we need to come out more confident in our ability and start having teams play at our level and not (us playing) to their level,” Calderon said. “I think if we can be consistent with that we will be fine in our conference.”

Despite a goal from freshman forward Morgan Lynch with two minutes left in the game, Calderon said that she doesn’t think the team has played “a true 90 (minute game) this season.”

Calderon said the team has struggled to find a rhythm, with injuries playing a factor.

“I think we are very inconsistent right now across the board,” Calderon said. “Obviously, we have quite a few (injuries) and that doesn’t help, but our biggest problem is our consistency.”

Co-captain Ashley Carney said that “the team needed better communication and to stay with our marks.”

Looking ahead in the conference, Carney said she is confident in the team’s abilities.

“I know this team can be a threat when we play to our full potential, and I believe we will make it far,” she said.

Chapman’s next game will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at second-place Pomona-Pitzer (7-4-1, 4-2-1 in conference).