Women’s soccer wins third straight to open season

The women’s soccer team tallied its third straight win this weekend Sept. 3, defeating Emerson College 3-0 in Chapman’s first home game.

The first and last goals of the game were scored by sophomore forward Jordyn Bradbury, who also assisted team captain and junior midfielder Lindsay Erl for the second goal. Bradbury said that she is excited to be playing again after being sidelined for most of last year.

“After tearing my ACL last season and being out for most of the season, I’m ready for a comeback,” Bradbury said.

Despite the success the Panthers have had this past weekend, head coach Courtney Calderon said that there is room for improvement.

“I think moving forward, the team needs to work on having a stronger finish (in the game),” Calderon said.

Chapman returns home Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. for its first conference game against Pomona-Pitzer.