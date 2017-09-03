Women’s volleyball finishes out open

The women’s volleyball team won its first game of the day and lost its second Sep. 2, splitting both games for the second straight day to finish off the Pacific Coast Classic volleyball tournament.

Chapman won its first game 3-0 in the morning against the Minneapolis College of Liberal Arts (MCLA). That win was followed by a 3-1 loss to Millikin University in the afternoon. Both games were hosted by Pomona College.

“I think the things we need to work on before conference play are just little individual things that are easy to fix the more we practice and play,” said junior outside hitter Lindsey Johnson.

The Panthers started off the second and final day of the tournament strong, beating MCLA by at least 10 points in each of the three sets. Chapman had an average kill percentage of 33.3 percent, compared to MCLA, which had an average kill percentage of zero.

“I think we played really well overall as a team for our first game, because we are all returners and we trust each other and can play together well,” Johnson said.

The second game of the day started off with a close set, with Chapman losing by four points. Chapman lost the second set by 11 points before responding with a win in the third. However, Millikin closed out the match in the next set, winning the fourth by 10 points.

“Millikin was able to put up some big blocks on us and it hurt our energy a little bit,” said senior opposite Kylie Cooke. “But overall, I think we look awesome so far. This is our third year playing together with all the returners, so I think that team chemistry will transfer to the season.”

The Panthers’s next match will be against Millsaps College at the Emory Classic in Atlanta, Georgia Sept. 8.

“I think consistency is going to be one of our main goals,” Cooke said. “Working on getting things solidified and then working on consistency. I think it’s going to be huge this week for us, and then I’m really hoping it will carry on into this weekend.”