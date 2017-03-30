Women’s water polo beats last-place Occidental

The women’s water polo team beat last-place Occidental College on Wednesday, March 29 at home in a game that the Panthers led throughout. The Panthers won the match 10-4, securing their fourth-place spot in the conference.

The Panthers (6-15, 3-1) took control of the first quarter, scoring three goals in the first five minutes. They ended the first half with a 6-0 lead over the Tigers (5-16, 0-4). Senior attacker Grace Schade scored three of the Panthers’ six goals in the first two quarters.

“In the first quarter and half, we had really strong defense and that’s where it all starts. Once you have a good defense, the offense just tends to follow, and that’s what happened for us,” Schade said.

While the Panthers continued to carry the lead throughout the second half. The Tigers kept fighting, scoring four goals by the end of the game only to have the Panthers respond by scoring four more as well.

“We got tired in the last quarter so we had a harder time actually putting the ball in the goal. But overall, we did really well and we kept attacking on offense,” said senior two-meter offender Emiko Mizusawa.

Sophomore goalkeeper Alyssa Welfringer said that the team executed tactics it had been working on in practice.

“We’ve come the furthest this season with our defense and a personal goal for us was to work on shot blocks and we practiced that a lot during the week. So, hopefully we can carry that on to future games against better teams,” Welfringer said.

Chapman faces Brown University (13-2, 0-0) on Thursday, March 30 in a non conference game at home, with four conference games remaining in the regular season.