Women’s water polo falls to fourth place after loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

The women’s water polo team lost its first game of the week April 7 against sixth-place Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in an away conference game. The loss moves the Panthers from third to fourth place in the conference standings.

The Panthers (3-2, 6-17) fought hard, but ultimately the Athenas (2-3, 8-17) took control of the final quarter and held out a 10-7 win.

“Even though we lost, we can still get 4-6 in the conference,” said senior utility player Lindsey Campbell. “It looks like there could be a three-way tie if we win our game Saturday. I think the loss has actually made us more motivated for Saturday.”

The Panthers play fifth-place California Lutheran University on Saturday in one of their final games in the regular season.

The Athenas gained control in the first quarter, scoring three goals to Chapman’s one, but the Panthers came back in the second quarter to end the half trailing 6-5. The third quarter was the defining period of the game, as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps scored four more goals to Chapman’s two, bringing the score to 10-7.

Junior goalkeeper Kerry Goodspeed was instrumental in keeping the Athenas at only a three-point win over the Panthers.

“Kerry was a major strength in this game,” Campbell said. “We didn’t run our defensive system in this game and we were a little scattered in our offense. We just weren’t playing our typical game. We’re working hard in practice and hoping to improve on having less turnovers on Saturday.”

Goodspeed had nine saves compared to the Athenas’ eight.

“Our strength has always been our defense,” Goodspeed said. “Moving forward, we’re thinking about making sure we take advantage of all the opportunities we get in games and focusing on cutting down on errors.”

The Panthers face Cal Lutheran next at home on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.