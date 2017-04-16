Women’s water polo loses fifth straight

The women’s water polo team lost its last game of the season April 15 in a 10-6 loss to Pomona-Pitzer. The loss means that the Panthers finish conference play in seventh place with a spot in the league championships, which begin April 21. The Panthers have now lost five straight games.

“Pomona did a good job of capitalizing on our mistakes, such as turnovers,” said senior two-meter defender Emily Fong. “Almost half of their goals against us were on counterattacks and transitions.”

The Panthers fell behind early in the game, trailing 6-1 by the end of the first quarter. An improved defensive performance from the Panthers saw them only allow four goals in the final three quarters of the game. The Panthers also out-scored the Sagehens 5-4 during that same stretch of time.

“We need to work on not turning the ball over as often, which will hopefully help us win some games in the playoffs,” said senior two-meter offender Emiko Mizusawa.

Fong led the Panthers with two goals, while senior attackers Lindsey Campbell and Grace Schade, junior utility player Andi Sandoval and Mizusawa each scored once.

“Besides one quarter where we had a bunch of turnovers, we were even with them,” Mizusawa said. “We did a great job shutting them down on defense when we were able to prevent them from countering us in the final three quarters.”

The Panthers face third-place University of La Verne in their first conference championship matchup April 21. Chapman lost to the Leopards 14-10 in the teams’ only meeting this season March 25.

“We know what to expect from (La Verne),” Mizusawa said. “We’re working on making sure we can shut them down with our defense and give ourselves good opportunities to score.”