Women’s basketball remains undefeated in conference with 14th straight win

The women’s basketball team can’t stop winning. With a 99-72 victory over the University of La Verne Feb. 10, Chapman has now won 14 straight games – tied for the 10th longest winning streak in Division III, and continuing the Panthers’ longest win streak since the 2006-07 season, when they rattled off 17 straight wins.

Like so many games during this streak, the result never seemed to be doubt. In Chapman’s two games against La Verne this season, it has won by a combined margin of 62 points.

Despite La Verne head coach Jason Pruitt’s best efforts to motivate his players through persistent admonishment, he seemed to know a prospect of a win was far-fetched.

“We didn’t have a game plan,” Pruitt said. “We knew what we were going to get. (Head coach Carol Jue) has been doing the same thing for over a decade, so she’s not going to change.”

Pruitt said La Verne (5-18, 3-11 in-conference) is suffering from a talent gap, and that the program will need a better recruiting class to accomplish its goal of being the No. 1-scoring team in the nation.

“We’re two recruiting classes behind,” Pruitt said. “We’re just playing with what was left behind.”

Pruitt expects Chapman to win the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) championship this season, and said Jue has shown throughout her 14-year tenure at Chapman that having size doesn’t guarantee success.

“Coach Jue has proven that you don’t need a post player to win in this conference,” Pruitt said. “It is a fact. She does not have height, but she has talent. And they play hard and they play together. That’s why she’s a hall of fame coach.”

La Verne’s players looked exasperated trying to keep up with the fervent pace of Chapman’s full-court defensive pressure and up-tempo, pass-first offense. Chapman constantly clogged passing lanes and hurried ball handlers.

In the third quarter alone, Chapman forced 13 turnovers. In total, Chapman had 10 more assists than La Verne and forced 34 turnovers, resulting in 43 points.

“Defense is our number one mentality,” said senior guard Jaime Hum-Nishikado. “Defense is what (Jue) really strives for. That’s the work behind every second of every practice. It’s always defense.”

While Jue was often huddled close with her players and kneeled down to speak to them at eye level during some timeouts, Pruitt drew a different figure, often yelling down to his players as they were seated on the bench.

While La Verne struggled to find offensive consistency, the Panthers got into their offense tactfully. Players only put the ball on the floor if they were capable ball handlers. They switched on defense quickly and passed the ball on offense even quicker.

“It’s a testament to the kids,” Jue said. “It’s the players buying into what I’m selling, drinking my Kool-Aid. A lot of it is having them be unselfish. We do have some people who score more than others, but the thing is that they’re willing to pass the ball.”

That passing resulted in a career-high 23 points for freshman forward Brittany McPherson, who was excited, if not surprised.

“I really didn’t know,” McPherson said. “I honestly did not think that I scored that much. Someone came up to me after the game and told me.”

Chapman, which has already secured a playoff berth, has just two games left in the regular schedule – a home game Feb. 14 against Occidental College, and an away game against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CMS) Feb. 17. If Chapman and CMS win their next games and Chapman loses its final game at CMS, the home court advantage in the playoffs would be decided by a coin toss.

Jue, who graduated from Claremont McKenna College, said she badly wanted to avoid a coin flip against CMS, who Chapman lost to in every regular season game and the SCIAC championship game last season.

“I’m sick of losing to my alma mater,” Jue said. “I’m hoping that’s not going to happen.”

Chapman has never won a SCIAC title, but Hum-Nishikado, who has played in four SCIAC playoff games, is confident that will change this season.

“I think this is our year,” Hum-Nishikado said. “(The SCIAC championship) is going to be ours.”